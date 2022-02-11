GCW Announces Planet Death Show For The Collective 2022

GCW has added another event to The Collective 2022 with the return of Planet Death. The company announced on Thursday that the event will be back for the second year, taking place on Thursday night/Friday morning of the three-day event.

You can see the full schedule for The Collective 2022 below:

March 31

* 11 AM: Glory Pro Wrestling

* 3 PM: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8

* 8 PM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 1

* 11:59 PM: For The Culture

* 11:59 PM: Planet Death

April 1

* 8 PM: Gringo Loco’s THE WRLD on LUCHA

April 2

* 12:01 AM: Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Part 2

* 3 PM: Mission Pro Wrestling