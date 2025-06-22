wrestling / News
GCW Bangin’ In Little Rock Results 6.20.25: Joey Janela Battles Elayna Black, More
GCW held their Bangin’ In Little Rock event on Saturday night with Elayna Black in action and more. You can see the full results from the Arkansas show below, per Cagematch.net:
* K-Toomer def. Brayden Toon, Hunter Drake and Jeffrey John
* Billie Starkz def. Adam Priest
* GCW Tag Team Championship Match: Alec Price & Jordan Oliver def. Buck Nasty
* Jonathan Gresham def. Gary Jay
* Miyu Yamashita def. Blake Christian
* Joey Janela def. Elayna Black
* GCW World Championship Match: Effy def. Mike Jackson
* Atticus Cogar def. Shotzi Blackheart
👀 @BillieStarkz #GCWBang pic.twitter.com/KbgtyNmhL4
— Karnage (@Karnage312) June 21, 2025
Elayna Black was given the opportunity and she proved why she is so f'n good.
What a match! Keep shining.#GCWBang pic.twitter.com/ZqlUMcHgdI
— Wrestling In Vein (@wrestlinginvein) June 21, 2025
"The new King of the Deathmatch and much better than Matt Cardona" 🗣️🗣️@ShotziTCB #GCWBang pic.twitter.com/ZH3auxhaN5
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 21, 2025
