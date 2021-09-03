wrestling / News
GCW Guilty Conscience Results: Gregory Iron Battles Nick Gage, More
GCW held their Guilty Conscience show on Thursday night, headlined by a death match between Gregory Iron and Nick Gage. You can see the results below from the show, which took place in Detroit, below per Fightful:
* 6 Way Scramble Match: Tony Deppen defeated ASF, Gringo Loco, Jordan Oliver, Starboy Charlie & Rhino
I was in desperate need of serotonin, and Rhino coming out to his WWE music in Detroit to a massive pop gave me exactly fucking that. #GCWGuilty pic.twitter.com/pLV0tPYDOZ
— ⌨️ 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚜 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎 💖💜💙 (@patcheschance) September 3, 2021
Holy moly, @TheASF_27 is something else. #GCWGuilty pic.twitter.com/KLsq6iFhvR
— these4ropes (@these4ropes) September 3, 2021
* Allie Katch defeated Cole Radrick
* Jimmy Lloyd vs. Nick Wayne ended in a no-contest after G-Raver interfered.
* Death Match: Alex Colon defeated Rickey Shane Page
* GCW World Tag Team Championships Match: Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) (c) defeated 44.0H! (Eric Ryan & Atticus Cogar)
* Death Match: AJ Gray defeated Bobby Beverly
* Effy defeated Eddy Only
* Death Match: Gregory Iron defeated Nick Gage after 44.OH! interfered.
I think this qualifies as a hate crime? #GCWGuilty pic.twitter.com/OW6wpoeKlf
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) September 3, 2021
