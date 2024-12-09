wrestling / News
GCW Mastermind Results 12.7.24: Mance Warner Defends World Title, More
GCW’s latest show Mastermind took place on Saturday night, with Mance Warner defending the GCW World Title in a death match and more. You can see the highlights below from the Atlanta, Georgia show, which aired on TrillerTV+, below (per Fightful).
* Gringo Loco def. Rico Gonzalez
* Gahbage Daddies def. The Bob Squad
* Allie Katch def. Hunter Drake
* Jack Cartwheel def. Fuego Del Sol
* Megan Bayne def. Man Like DeReiss
* 1 Called Manders def. Griffin McCoy
* Joey Janela def. Jimmy Wang Yang
* Jazzy Yang def. Adam Priest, Aerial Van Go, Blake Christian, Jaden Newman, and Jay Lucas
* Death Match: Mr. Danger def. John Wayne Murdoch
* Effy def. Broski Jimmy
* GCW World Championship Death Match: Mance Warner def. Tank
YEAH MAN MEGAM BAYNE IS THE REAL DEAL #GCWMastermind pic.twitter.com/JoRQg3GrQX
— The House that Kami Built (@KamitronPTW) December 8, 2024
WHAT IS BLAKE CHRISTIAN DOING LMFAOOO #GCWMastermind pic.twitter.com/qNCzdhA2rC
— The House that Kami Built (@KamitronPTW) December 8, 2024
BRO WHO THE FUCK IS MR DANGER #GCWMastermind pic.twitter.com/OymZBrlXr0
— The House that Kami Built (@KamitronPTW) December 8, 2024
Strong champion even in deathmatch format@ManceWarner #GCW #GCWMastermind #GCWJAPAN pic.twitter.com/AAoc4WGWuq
— スミダガワ＠プロレスリングアーティクルス (@D5ZnyfQaq256591) December 8, 2024
