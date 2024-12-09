GCW Mastermind Results 12.7.24: Mance Warner Defends World Title, More

GCW’s latest show Mastermind took place on Saturday night, with Mance Warner defending the GCW World Title in a death match and more. You can see the highlights below from the Atlanta, Georgia show, which aired on TrillerTV+, below (per Fightful).

* Gringo Loco def. Rico Gonzalez

* Gahbage Daddies def. The Bob Squad

* Allie Katch def. Hunter Drake

* Jack Cartwheel def. Fuego Del Sol

* Megan Bayne def. Man Like DeReiss

* 1 Called Manders def. Griffin McCoy

* Joey Janela def. Jimmy Wang Yang

* Jazzy Yang def. Adam Priest, Aerial Van Go, Blake Christian, Jaden Newman, and Jay Lucas

* Death Match: Mr. Danger def. John Wayne Murdoch

* Effy def. Broski Jimmy

* GCW World Championship Death Match: Mance Warner def. Tank

YEAH MAN MEGAM BAYNE IS THE REAL DEAL #GCWMastermind pic.twitter.com/JoRQg3GrQX — The House that Kami Built (@KamitronPTW) December 8, 2024

WHAT IS BLAKE CHRISTIAN DOING LMFAOOO #GCWMastermind pic.twitter.com/qNCzdhA2rC — The House that Kami Built (@KamitronPTW) December 8, 2024