wrestling / News
Gene Snitsky Punts a Plastic Baby Doll at The Last Match
May 15, 2024 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky punted a baby doll during an appearance at The Last Match: Pro-Wrestling Rock Experience. You can view a clip of the moment below:
More Trending Stories
- Latest On When AEW Media Rights Deal May Be Announced, Relationship With WBD
- Kevin Nash Reveals What He Texted Triple H About the WWE Backlash France Crowd
- The Undertaker Reveals How His WrestleMania 40 Appearance Came Together
- Booker T Doesn’t Want To Manage Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair As The New Harlem Heat