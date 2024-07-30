George Kittle Says He’s Open To AEW Appearance

George Kittle says that he’s all for making an appearance in AEW. The NFL star has made no secret of his love of wrestling, and made an appearance at WrestleMania 39. Kittle spoke with CBS Sports and was asked about a quote from Britt Baker where she said she wanted to see him come to AEW.

Asked for a response, Kittle said, “When I have an opportunity, I’ll be kicking the door in.”

Kittle previously noted that San 49ers General Manger John Lynch was a bit less than thrilled by his getting physical at WrestleMania 39, having texted him, “Hope you had fun. Don’t do that again.”