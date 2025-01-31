wrestling / News
Gisele Shaw Recalls Discussions Of a Tag Team Run For Herself & Gail Kim In TNA
January 30, 2025
Gisele Shaw was allied with Gail Kim during her TNA run, and she recalled how there was discussion about the two of them working as a tag team. Shaw spoke about the matter in an appearance on Ring The Belle and said that while it didn’t work out, she didn’t take offense to the fact.
“Yeah so, there were talks about her and I actually and doing a tag team run,” Shaw said (per Fightful). “But you know what, as much as I would have loved that to happen obviously, things change in wrestling and it’s like, the business changes constantly, you can’t really take that personally.”
She continued, “It was a thought, it was a great thought, but sometimes thoughts don’t become reality and that’s okay.”
Shaw exited TNA in September.
