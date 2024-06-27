Gisele Shaw Is Excited To Be Mentored By Gail Kim

Gisele Shaw has found an on-screen mentor in Gail Kim in TNA, and she says it’s been a “dream come true.” Shaw took time off TV after she lost to Jordynne Grace at No Surrender until May, when vignettes began airing for her return with Gail Kim serving as a mentor. Shaw spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and talked about her time away and what it means to have Kim in her corner moving forward.

“During the time off, it was a self reflection,” Shaw said. “It was a great time for me to just step back, relax, and refocus. Coming in with Gail Kim, she’s a legend. She’s Gail f’n Kim. I always tell her that. The greatest Knockout of all time. Being mentored by someone like that.”

She continued, “I watched her growing up, and now she’s mentoring me and doing a storyline with me. It’s a dream come true and I look forward to where the storyline goes,” she said.

Shaw and Kim previously teamed up to compete on the ninth season of The Amazing Race Canada. Shaw made her in-ring return on June 6th episode of Impact where she defeated Shazza McKenzie.