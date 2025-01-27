Gisele Shaw Explains Why She Left TNA Wrestling, Says It Felt Like They Didn’t Know What To Do With Her

In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Gisele Shaw explained why she decided to request her release from TNA Wrestling back in September, which includes issues with creative. Shaw has made a few independent appearances since then, but has yet to sign anywhere else.

She said: “I was very quiet with it and I didn’t want it to be like a thing. It got out there, I was literally just like having tea in the morning and then next thing you know, my phone’s like dinging and I’m like, ‘What’s happening?’ People are reaching out to me and they’re like, ‘Hope you’re okay.’ I didn’t want it to be a big thing but you know, it is what it is. You know what, things in wrestling change like we said and I feel like we weren’t really aligning or maybe like they didn’t really have creative wise — it felt like it went back to they don’t know what to do with me. I was like, man, I’ve been here for three years. I really, really, really tried to stick it out. Like I said, things in wrestling change all the time and sometimes — that was my route and it is what it is.“