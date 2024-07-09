Giulia Cleared To Compete At Marigold Summer Destiny Against Saree

Giulia is good to go in the ring and will face Saree at Marigold Summer Destiny as scheduled. The Marigold star had been out of action after undergoing surgery in late May for a fractured wrist, but Rossy Ogawa told Tokyo Sports that Giulia’s doctor has cleared her for the match against Saree at the July 13th event.

“Everything is now set, so now it’s just a matter of waiting for the big day,” Ogawa said of the event, which will take place in Tokyo, Japan.

Giulia is also expected to start with WWE NXT soon, though exactly when has not been confirmed.