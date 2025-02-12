wrestling / News
Glacier Reveals That Rob Van Dam Was at One Point Planned for the Character
February 12, 2025 | Posted by
– During a recent appearance on Hey! (EW), former WCW wrestler Glacier revealed that Rob Van Dam at one point was planned to have the Glacier gimmick. Instead it went to Ray Lloyd.
Lloyd said on the Glacier character (via Fightful), “Rob told me that one time at a convention. I had never heard that and I’ve seen an interview where Eric [Bischoff] says that he doesn’t remember that. Eric explains it, and all the conversations probably early on, that might have been where someone considered that Rob… I’m glad Rob decided, if he was offered, not to take it because I’m very proud to be Glacier.”
