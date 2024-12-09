wrestling / News
GLCW Blizzard Brawl Results 12.7.24: Braun Strowman Appears, More
GLCW held their Blizzard Brawl show on Saturday night with Braun Strowman, Zilla Fatu and more appearing. You can see the results from the Waukesha, Wisconsin show below, per PWInsider
* Super Z and Tusk N Chains def. Tony Evans, Jay DeNiro & Benjamin Trust
* OVW Media Championship Match: Dustin Jackson def. Jack Vaughn and Tony Gunn
* GLCW Heavyweight Championship Match: Drew Hernandez def. Mike Curkov
* Zilla Fatu def. Joey Avalon
* Keegan Garland & Scotty 2 Hotty def. Ace Steel & Steve Maclin
* Ryan def. Frankie Kazarian, Psycho Boy Fodder & Luke Kurtis
* Sophia Rose def. Freya the Slaya & Hollyhood Haley J
* GLCW Tag Team Championship Match: Kal Herro & Al Snow def. Damien Sandow & Santino Marella. Braun Strowman was the special guest referee.