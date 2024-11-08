Goldberg Says He Enjoyed Wrestling Mongo McMichael & Kevin Greene

Goldberg worked with a number of other ex-football players in the wrestling ring, and he says he enjoyed being able to do so. The WWE and WCW star recently appeared on the Going Ringside Podcast and talked about his time working with the likes of Steve “Mongo” McMichael, Kevin Greene, and The Rock.

“That’s my job,” he said of working with them (per Fightful). “That’s what I do. It was fun. I mean, McMichael, it was awesome to be able to share the ring with him. Kevin Greene, people forget about Kevin being a part of it.”

He continued, “Obviously, The Rock, everybody knows who that is. It was different for me, being able to work with those guys, because they understood. They knew what I went through. They knew the back story. They had lived the lives I had before I did.”