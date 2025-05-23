wrestling / News
Goldberg Says His Final Match Will Be ‘In The South’, Note On Planned Location
In an interview with My San Antonio, Goldberg said that he will have his final match later this year, and gave a hint about where it could be.
He said: “It’s going to be in the South. This gives me the opportunity to put a stamp on my career in front of the people I care the most about.”
Goldberg also noted that he has been given some creative control for when the announcement will be made.
Fightful Select reports that the match is going to happen in Atlanta, the main stomping grounds of WCW and Goldberg’s hometown.
It was noted that Saturday Night’s Main Event is being planned for July 12 in that area, and Goldberg has “absolutely” been discussed for it. It’s unknown if his last match would also be on that show, which is set to happen on the same day as AEW All In.
