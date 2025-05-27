– Appearing on The Claw Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg discussed his upcoming retirement match and doing promotional work with Wrestling Israel. As Jewish man, Goldberg noted that he once dreamed of having his retirement match in Israel. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Goldberg on wanting to have his retirement match in Israel: “I’ll do anything for my faith. Truth be told, my dream was to have my retirement match in Israel. Quite obviously, because of the surroundings right now and over the past five years, it just hasn’t been the right place to do it. I would be remiss if I didn’t tell you that I was sorely disappointed that I couldn’t do something in Israel, but retired doesn’t mean dead.”

On wanting to go there at some point: “I would be honored to go out there at some point, I really would. Never say never, but we’ve been trying to do it for the past number of years and it didn’t work out. Fingers crossed, that’s all you can do.”

Goldberg is slated to have his retirement match in WWE later this year. It’s expected to happen in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.