Goldberg Credits Stem Cell Treatment For Helping Make Final Match Possible

Goldberg has weighed in on his preparation for his final match of his career, noting that stem cell treatment was a big part of his making the match possible. The WWE Hall of Famer will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event and he spoke about his training for the match on the latest episode of his Carcast podcast.

“I’ve worked my ass off since January,” Goldberg began (per Fightful). “Actually, since February. I planned it out, I did the stem cells, I knew I had a number of weeks off. Let’s be perfectly honest, if a Bioxcellerator didn’t hook me up with the stem cells, I don’t think I’d be able to be doing this. That was something that I strategically needed to place at the beginning so I could chill before slowly getting back into training and getting my shoulder back and hopefully getting my knee back and keeping my spine aligned.”

He continued, “There’s a lot that goes into it and I’ve got to be a human being along the way. I have a life to live and I have a family and I have responsibilities. There’s a lot of things you’ve got to do at one time and again, I don’t have anybody helping anymore. I’ve got my agents, but I don’t have assistants and I don’t have anybody working under the roof other than myself. It’ll be a lull after this match because I won’t be wrestling anymore.”

The match will take place on the July 12th episode of SNME.