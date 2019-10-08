wrestling / News

Great Muta Confirmed for Starrcast IV

October 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Great Muta Starrcast IV

– Starrcast has announced that wrestling legend, The Great Muta, will be appearing at Starrcast IV in Baltimore. You can check out the announcement below. Starrcast IV is scheduled for November 7-10 in Baltimore, Maryland.

