Great Muta Confirmed for Starrcast IV

– Starrcast has announced that wrestling legend, The Great Muta, will be appearing at Starrcast IV in Baltimore. You can check out the announcement below. Starrcast IV is scheduled for November 7-10 in Baltimore, Maryland.

