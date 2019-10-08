wrestling / News
Great Muta Confirmed for Starrcast IV
October 8, 2019 | Posted by
– Starrcast has announced that wrestling legend, The Great Muta, will be appearing at Starrcast IV in Baltimore. You can check out the announcement below. Starrcast IV is scheduled for November 7-10 in Baltimore, Maryland.
ICYMI: The Great Muta is making a rare North American appearance at #Starrcast IV!
We’re honored to welcome @muto_keiji to Baltimore! https://t.co/tBdrISHy02
— #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) October 7, 2019
