Gringo Loco Weighs In On Possibly Signing With AEW & ROH

Gringo Loco has made a few appearances on AEW and ROH TV, and he recently talked about potentially getting signed to the company. The indie star, who competed on AEW Rampage in September, spoke with SO CATCH by Hal 2 and was asked about if he will be signing with ROH any time soon. You can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On possibly signing with AEW/ROH: “So according to the internet, I’ve already signed a deal. If you listen to the dirt sheets, I’m a signed wrestler making the big bucks. I think we just have to see where that goes in the future. That night that I debuted for Ring of Honor was a very magical night, it was straight out of a movie. I think that, I mean, getting that picture with Tony Khan raising my hand, everybody in that locker room was like, ‘That does not happen often. You should cherish that.’ So I think that Tony Khan likes me.

“I think just he’s waiting on the right moment to tell me or to offer me a deal. I think that when that day comes, I’m gonna have a decision to make because that’s big leap into a big company with a lot of elite wrestlers, if you will. So I think that I am at their level. I just have to mentally accept that I’m gonna be All Elite or Ring of Honor, and just kind of go for it, which is what I’ve done my entire career. So we’ll just have to wait and cross that bridge until it happens.”

On if he would want to sign with ROH: “I think so. I think any of us would want to be a part of the talent pool that is Ring of Honor or AEW. Just walking around backstage the couple of times I had the opportunity to, pretty amazing that I’m in that stable, and multiple times, not just one date. They brought me down for five dates, and everybody is so friendly, so accepting. I knew about 85-to-90 percent of the roster throughout different chapters of my career, and they’re just so happy to see me there. Tony seems to like me. It seems like the stars are aligning. We just have to wait.”