Grizzled Young Veterans Announced For NJPW Capital Collision

August 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Grizzled Young Veterans 2-1-24 Image Credit: TNA

Grizzled Young Veterans are set to compete at NJPW Capital Collision later this month. NJPW posted a video with the WWE alumni in which they announced that they were on a mission to prove they were the best and wanted to compete against the best that NJPW had to offer. You can see the video below.

Capital Collision takes place on August 30th and airs live from Washington, DC.

