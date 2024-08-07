wrestling / News
Grizzled Young Veterans Announced For NJPW Capital Collision
Grizzled Young Veterans are set to compete at NJPW Capital Collision later this month. NJPW posted a video with the WWE alumni in which they announced that they were on a mission to prove they were the best and wanted to compete against the best that NJPW had to offer. You can see the video below.
Capital Collision takes place on August 30th and airs live from Washington, DC.
#GYV in DC??
The Grizzled Young Veterans, @jamesdrakepro and @zackgibsonGYV, have set their sights on NJPW- starting August 30 at Capital Collision!#njcapital TICKETShttps://t.co/etMc1IcFMC#njpw #njcapital pic.twitter.com/sw7w1pUlX1
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 7, 2024