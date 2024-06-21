Grizzled Young Veterans Discuss Potentially Returning To AEW

The Grizzled Young Veterans, or Grizzled Young Vets, made their first appearance in AEW in late April where they went up against The Acclaimed but unfortunately ended up losing on an episode of AEW Collision.

There have been discussions between the two parties recently. In an interview with Alistair McGeorge from Metro, Zack Gibson talked about the possibility of coming back to the promotion.

“We never burned any bridges, we can always reopen those talks if we wanted to. Similarly, if we’re enjoying ourselves more elsewhere, then we may never need to go back. We’re not set on any one particular path. We just wanted to get our stock moving in the right direction again. Since leaving WWE, we made the right decision,” Gibson said.