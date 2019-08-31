The Grizzled Young Vets on Their Goals in NXT UK, Wanting to Face The Hardys, the Meaning of Their Nickname

– The Daily Star recently spoke to NXT UK tag team champions the Grizzled Young Vets (James Drake and Zack Gibson) ahead of today’s NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff event. Below are some highlights.

James Drake on the goal of the Vets: “We won these titles at the first TakeOver, straight into the record books. Our goal is to bring as many eyes onto these titles as possible and setting the tone for what NXT UK can b. We have had the best talent in the world come after us, so what is next is just to make these the most prestigious titles in the world. All challengers are welcome.”

Zack Gibson on the WWE talent roster: “WWE has the best talent from around the world, so when people say ‘what are your dream matches?’ it makes you realize how large and good the roster is. That just shows how excited we are about our future in the company as every team they pair us with is going to be unmissable.”

Drake on how The Hardys influenced them: “The Hardys have heavily influenced myself and Zack. I think if we ever had a match with them we would just pack up wrestling – we would be done.”

Gibson on their team name The Grizzled Young Vets: “It is a phrase used to describe a certain set of wrestlers, and me and James fit the bill better than anyone else. I think it helps having lived through the other side of things. I have worked in freezers in supermarkets to make ends meet, I have degree in accounting, I had to work in a bank for ten months. I am not going back, I am absolutely not going back, I don’t want to pack chips for a living when I could be out there in front of thousands of people going berserk.”