GUNTHER Beats Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash, Shows Respect After

The Ring General got back some momentum at WWE Backlash as GUNTHER defeated Pat McAfee in a singles match. At one point, even Michael Cole got involved as he left the announce table to cheer on McAfee. GUNTHER dragged Cole into the ring and attempted a powerbomb, but McAfee saved him. Cole even tried to cheat for McAfee at one point. The former World champion finally won the match with a sleeper. After the match, he surprised everyone by showing McAfee respect.

MICHAEL COLE gets in on the in-ring action at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/4uiZiREQlE — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025