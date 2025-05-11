wrestling / News

GUNTHER Beats Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash, Shows Respect After

May 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Gunther Pat McAfee WWE Backlash Image Credit: WWE

The Ring General got back some momentum at WWE Backlash as GUNTHER defeated Pat McAfee in a singles match. At one point, even Michael Cole got involved as he left the announce table to cheer on McAfee. GUNTHER dragged Cole into the ring and attempted a powerbomb, but McAfee saved him. Cole even tried to cheat for McAfee at one point. The former World champion finally won the match with a sleeper. After the match, he surprised everyone by showing McAfee respect.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Backlash, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading