wrestling / News
GUNTHER Beats Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash, Shows Respect After
The Ring General got back some momentum at WWE Backlash as GUNTHER defeated Pat McAfee in a singles match. At one point, even Michael Cole got involved as he left the announce table to cheer on McAfee. GUNTHER dragged Cole into the ring and attempted a powerbomb, but McAfee saved him. Cole even tried to cheat for McAfee at one point. The former World champion finally won the match with a sleeper. After the match, he surprised everyone by showing McAfee respect.
HERE WE GO.@PatMcAfeeShow vs. @Gunther_AUT at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/IPDZbdnvuu
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025
GAME TIME!#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/Q4jz0KDvFI
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025
What happens when you SLAP Gunther? 👀#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/22kgHCpt0Z
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025
😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/frqrVbM9FZ
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025
THIS IS WILD!#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/9Btc9skLlP
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025
pop of the night! pic.twitter.com/a8jO13Xgdr
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025
MICHAEL COLE gets in on the in-ring action at #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/4uiZiREQlE
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025
Well that was unexpected! 👀#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/a91Dgebj75
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025
What a match!@PatMcAfeeShow gave it his all at #WWEBacklash, but @Gunther_AUT picked up the W. pic.twitter.com/W0UvZNIMcW
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2025
