– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther discussed his success in WWE and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Gunther on how his camera is similar to who he is in real life: “I think what I do on camera is not as different from who I really am. I think, in real life, a lot of my decisions are based just on logic. I don’t really try to make decisions on emotions. I try to judge situations objectively and not from a side already, if that makes sense. And I think that converts over to what I do in the ring.”

On others who have been successful in wrestling: “In general, everybody that has been successful in this business, I think most of them found something in their own personality that they could just take and make it work in the ring. Because if you’re not acting something and it’s just you, nobody will ever beat the authenticity that comes with it. That’s just nothing you can copy.”

On how even someone who is unlikable can connect with the audience: “It doesn’t matter on what basis you relate to someone. As soon as you can relate somehow, you’re going to have some sort of emotional connection.”

At this weekened’s WWE Survivor Series event, Gunther will defend his title against The Miz. The event is being held on Saturday, November 25 a the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.