Gunther Looking Forward To Facing Goldberg, Weighs In On Being His Final Opponent

Gunther is set to face Goldberg in the latter’s final match, and he says he’s looking forward to battling the WWE Hall of Famer. The WWE star will defend World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12th, and he spoke with The Masked Man Show about the variables in the match and being picked as Goldberg’s last opponent. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On the variables in his match with Goldberg: “Yeah, I thrive in that (being the villain). I think it’s a great scenario because that’s the other way now. We just talked about how I saw Goldberg when I grew up. One, I’m not a fan anymore. I’m a professional and it’s my duty to… I have to think about what’s best to do to the entertainment of everyone, and it’s gonna be my job to, yeah, take that special moment away from everyone and I feel like that struggle leading there is gonna be interesting. I think it’s an interesting situation all-around because the big question is obviously to a degree… Goldberg is 58 at that point. Does he still got it? How’s that match gonna look like? What kind of performance are we gonna see from him?…

“With this being his last match, being for the World Heavyweight Championship, I think it’s all the ingredients for a very special scenario that is a little bit out of the norm that we usually see, and I love being involved in those situations. Similar — obviously, very different — but similar to the Pat McAfee stuff. I enjoyed doing that because it was just a different setup, a different scenario. I can have a good match with a good opponent. That’s what I get paid to do. Nothing less is expected. But there’s like, different scenarios and that’s what makes it really interesting for me. So I’m looking forward to that.”

On being Goldberg’s final opponent: “I feel like it’s a little bit out of the blue, because that’s nothing I would have expected, and that was also obviously — I don’t know — how I got up in wrestling or I got brought up, I feel like Goldberg is the complete opposite of how I would have imagined a wrestler that I really look up to. But, also, I’m able to understand that business is done differently as well. There’s different styles and just over here, the showmanship, the looks of a person are maybe sometimes more important than how technically finesse we are in the ring. I don’t wanna touch the style and it’s very successful. So in that aspect, being in WWE in the position that I am now, being able to — and that’s the thing with Goldberg is… like I said before, you can say whatever you want about him but, he’s one of the most outstanding guys in the history of this business and seeing a lot of the guys that he had before, it’s a great opportunity for me to step into the position now to be his last opponent because with all due respect, that’s what it is. I gain from that, being in the ring with Bill Goldberg because when he shows up, there’s a lot of interest in that and yeah, happy I got that opportunity.”