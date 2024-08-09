Gunther Reveals Which Stars He Has The Most Chemistry With

Gunther has had a number of big feuds during his time in WWE, and he recently discussed which stars he has the most chemistry with. The new World Heavyweight Champion spoke with Busted Open Radio and during the conversation, he spoke about the guys he’s clicked with the most in the ring. You can see some highlights below:

On who he has the best chemistry with: “Ilja [Dragunov]. I have a few guys I really click with, and kind of in a different way bring it out of me. But Sheamus is definitely one that in WWE, I was like, ‘That’s the match you need to have first,’ because that guy, he doesn’t care. He just loves to lay it in. He just loves to feel it. And as long as that’s in the right places, there’s no issue with that.”

On his feuds with Dragunov: “I was ahead a little bit [in my career], but we wrestled each other, so [Dragunov] was kind of like a protege a little bit too. I helped him out a little bit. So it’s a different dynamic that we have with that one.”