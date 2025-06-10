Gunther Wins World Heavyweight Title On WWE Raw

Gunther is once again the World Heavyweight Champion, beating Jey Uso on this week’s WWE Raw. The Ring General defeated Uso in the main event during a back and forth match that eventually saw Uso pass out to the sleeper hold.

This marks Gunther’s second run with the championship, having previously held it for 258 days before losing it to Uso at WrestleMania 41. He ends Uso’s title reign at 52 days.

