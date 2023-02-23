Hacksaw Jim Duggan Names Bruiser Brody As Wrestling’s Best Big Man

Hacksaw Jim Duggan recently weighed in on big men in wrestling, naming the late Bruiser Brody as the best big man in the business. Duggan served as a guest host for The Snake Pit and talked during the podcast about Brody and his experience working with him in San Antonio before he became a breakout star in Mid-South. You can check out some highlights below:

On Brody: “Brody’s the best big man in the business. He was a whole different guy. What a monster of a guy, what a physique. Great worker, knew how to work the office.”

On working with Brody in San Antonio: “I was in Pensacola at the time, wrestling as Wild Man Duggan. I had a 500 a week guarantee, I was living on the beach. I had a hot little girlfriend. I was living with Luke and Butch, the Sheepherders back then. And Buck Roby calls me from San Antonio territory, says, ‘Duggan, we got a good spot for you to work with Brody on top here in San Antonio.’ And I’m like, “Well, but things are going pretty good here in Pensacola.’ And Brody called me, just [said], ‘Get your butt out here and learn how to wrestle!’

“And so I went to San Antonio, and that’s where I became the Hacksaw character. That’s where I started carrying a 2X4. Then I went to Mid-South, and that’s where I got my big break, was in Mid-South.”

