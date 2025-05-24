Hall’s Ring Of Honor Review – 5.23.25  

Ring Of Honor

Date: May 23, 2025

Location: Masonic Temple Theater, Detroit, Michigan

Commentators: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

It’s another Friday show due to Collision airing on Thursday due to Double Or Nothing weekend. On paper that means we should be in for something a bit more special than usual but Ring Of Honor does not tend to follow logic. Hopefully it works out here with an entertaining outing but you never can tell. Let’s get to it.

Athena (haven’t seen her in a bit) isn’t happy enough to make jokes at the moment so she’s getting to the point: Billie Starkz is entering the Women’s Pure Title tournament. No one can interfere to help her so for once, do your job and come home with some gold.

Opening sequence.

We run down the card.

Marina Shafir vs. Laynie Luck

Shafir goes for the arm off the handshake to start and goes for an early cross armbreaker. Luck manages to get to the apron and goes for the legs but Shafir pulls her into a triangle choke. Some hard shots to the head set up a running knee in the corner for some near falls as the destruction is on. Luck pulls a sunset flip into an STF out of nowhere (the fans are VERY happy) but Shafir is back out. An enziguri rocks Shafir but she pulls Luck into Mother’s Milk for the fast win at 4:10.

Rating: C. This was more or less a squash until Luck got in a bit of offense, only to get smashed again. That’s what you expect from a Shafir match and thankfully the fans are enough behind Luck that they cared what they were seeing. Shafir can be fun to watch when she gets to smash through some people and that’s what we saw here.

Gringo Loco vs. Blake Christian

Lee Johnson is here with Christian, who jumps Loco to start and stomps away in the corner. The fans are behind Loco, who gets taken down with an anklescissors, but comes back with a knockdown of his own. A top rope spinning split legged moonsault gets two on Christian and they both go up.

Something like a DDT onto the top turnbuckle sends Loco outside and a diving DDT over the bottom rope takes him down again. Back in and Christian hits a flipping splash and drops a leg to keep Loco in trouble. The taunting takes too long though and Loco pulls him into a pumphandle swinging Downward Spiral.

Loco goes up and gets caught in a super hurricanrana, setting up a 450 double stomp to give Christian two. They both go up again, with Loco hitting a super Spanish Fly for his own near fall as the fans are WAY into this. A pumphandle piledriver is broken up and Christian hits a 619 to the ribs. Christian hits a poisonrana and the Vanilla Choke Zero finishes Loco at 8:39.

Rating: B. WHERE THE HECK DID THAT COME FROM? I was expecting nothing more than a generic, basic match here and they went out and came this close to tearing the house down. This was a heck of an entertaining match with one high spot after another. Rather good stuff here and I’ll absolutely take this as a huge surprise.

We look at Billie Starkz winning the Women’s TV Title tournament.

Queen Aminata vs. Allysin Kay

Pure Rules. Aminata pulls her down for a full nelson with the legs and Kay uses her first rope break less than a minute in. The Rings Of Saturn send Kay straight over to the ropes again and she comes up with a right hand for the first warning. Kay gives her a fall away slam to send Aminata outside, where Kay bites her finger. Back in and they trade strikes to the face, with Kay’s big kick getting two. Aminata headbutts her down and ties up…well almost everything for the tap at 6:07.

Rating: C. If there is a point to this division, title or tournament, it is completely eluding me. The men’s division barely exists and now we are getting a third women’s title for no apparent reason. It’s not like there was anything special to the match in the first place and it just came and went, with a tournament of them coming in the next few weeks. Why that is supposed to be interesting is beyond me but here we are.

Serena Deeb is tired of coming here and never winning anything in years. Now she has heard about the Pure Rules Title and knows that is tailor made for her. She’s done waiting and being patient and is going to win because this is hers.

Double Or Nothing rundown.

Barbaro Cavernario/Hechicero/Volador Jr. vs. Atlantis Jr./Neon/Fuego

Fuego and Volador start things off with Fuego taking over, meaning it’s time for some dancing. Cavernario comes in and gets taken down, with Hechicero getting the same treatment. Back in and some triple teaming takes Atlantis down but he fights out without much effort. Neon comes in for a springboard armdrag out of the corner but Hechicero grabs him from the apron. A double powerbomb plants Neon and it’s back to Fuego, who gets taken down as well.

Fuego gets tossed into the air for a missile dropkick and it’s back to Atlantis, who gets kicked in the chest. A reverse monkey flip into a double knee to the face gets two on Atlantis, who fights up to knock Cavernario…into the Worm? Everything breaks down and Fuego and Neon hit stereo dives but Cavernario drops Atlantis. A running springboard splash hits raised knees though and a Canadian Destroyer plants Cavernario. The frog splash gives Atlantis the pin at 8:06.

Rating: B-. It was the usual fun match but “the usual” is the problem. Ring Of Honor has been running these matches for a few months now and while they’re quick fun, there’s nothing here that really stands out. Atlantis continues to be one of the least interesting stars I’ve seen in a long time and that was on full display here. Fuego and Neon are fun, but these matches might as well be on a loop because nothing about them is unique in the slightest.

Results

Marina Shafir b. Laynie Luck – Mother’s Milk

Blake Christian b. Gringo Loco – Vanilla Choke Zero

Queen Aminata b. Allysin Kay – Seated Octopus

Atlantis Jr./Neon/Fuego b. Babaro Cavernario/Hechicero/Volador Jr. – Frog splash to Cavernario

Head over to my website at kbwrestlingreviews.com with thousands of reviews from around the world and throughout wrestling history.