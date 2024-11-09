Hall’s Smackdown Review – 11.8.24  

Smackdown

Date: November 8, 2024

Location: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, New York

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

We’re closing in on Survivor Series and that means the Bloodline is going to need some opponents. As luck would have it, Sami Zayn is here to talk to Roman Reigns and that means we could be in for a big showdown, albeit mainly with talking rather than physicality. Let’s get to it.

Crown Jewel recap, focusing on the Bloodline beating Roman Reigns and the Usos, plus Sami Zayn having issues with Reigns after the match.

Here are Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso to get things going but Jey Uso cuts off Reigns’ request for acknowledgment. Jey thinks there has been a lot of misunderstanding going on and he’d like Reigns to listen to Sami Zayn, who joins everyone else. Reigns isn’t impressed as Zayn says the kick to the face at Crown Jewel was an accident. It’s been a long time since they’ve been here together but when it was the four of them for just a minute, it was special. It felt like Zayn was with family and he knows reigns felt it too.

On some level, Reigns wants all of this back. The opposite of love is indifference, and Zayn thinks Reigns still loves him. They can run everything back, but Zayn needs an apology…for Jey. With Jey standing there, Reigns apologizes….for letting Reigns waste his time with this. Zayn isn’t family, so Reigns wants Solo Sikoa out here right now. That makes Zayn leave but Jacob Fatu pops up on screen to say that Sikoa is the Tribal Chief. It’s on Sikoa’s time, so Reigns will acknowledge him. This feels like the latest “will they/won’t they” moment, but they need to get the match set up already.

Post break the Usos want talk to Reigns, who isn’t interested. Reigns wants to know why Zayn is so important. Jey says that was Reigns’ one pass, but otherwise, Jey is out. Reigns sends Jimmy after his brother.

Bayley vs. Candice LeRae

LeRae wastes no time in knocking Bayley down for a step up enziguri. Bayley shrugs that off and hits a basement lariat for a quick two, only to have her neck snapped over the ropes. We take a break and come back with Bayley fighting out of a Muta Lock before they fight up to the corner. Bayley gets knocked off the top so LeRae hits a missile dropkick, which is shrugged off for a hard clothesline. Bayley’s Stunner over the middle rope sets up a swinging side slam for two. LeRae feigns a knee injury but Bayley reverses the nefarious rollup into a cradle for the pin at 7:59.

Rating: C. I liked the ending as Bayley used her brain to cut off the cheating, but the rest of the match was pretty basic. LeRae is only so good in the ring and it was slowing Bayley down a bit here. Bayley needs something else to do and even commentary was pointing out that she wasn’t part of the title hunt.

Johnny Gargano comes up to the Motor City Machine Guns and is glad that they’re here. Have fun punching Grayson Waller in the face! The Guns leave and Tommaso Ciampa comes in to yell at Gargano for not being serious enough. DIY wants the titles back but Randy Orton storms past them and heads to the ring.

Here is Randy Orton, with a voice so raspy his dad would be jealous, to demand Kevin Owens get out here right now. That’s just what Orton gets and the fight is on in a hurry. Owens quickly gets the better of things and hits a piledriver, which has commentary panicking. Everyone checks on Orton as Owens leaves through the crowd. Orton even gets taken out on a stretcher as Cody Rhodes is here to check on him. Rhodes gets in the ambulance with Orton.

Pretty Deadly vs. DIY

Ciampa jumps Prince at the bell and the beating is on, with Prince being rammed into the announcers’ table over and over. Prince is sent hard into the steps and the Fairy Tale Ending finishes at 1:37. Neither of the partners ever tagged in.

Video on the European tour.

We look at Tiffany Stratton’s attempted Money In The Bank cash-in costing Nia Jax at Crown Jewel.

Candice LeRae runs into Tiffany Stratton in the back and mocks her for being upset over her loss to Bayley. Nia Jax comes into yell at Stratton for putting them in a tag match but Stratton says it’s part of her plan. LeRae brings up Stratton’s plan at Crown Jewel and Jax says this better work.

Bianca Belair/Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton/Nia Jax

Non-title. Stratton yells at Cargill to start and slaps her in the face, which does not seem to be the best idea. Cargill easily knocks her into the corner and it’s off to Jax for a Samoan drop as we take a break. Back with a split screen congratulating Golden Corral on hiring veterans. The full screen sees Cargill reversing a suplex into one to drop Jax and it’s Belair coming in to clean house.

Belair hammers away in the corner and it’s back to Jax, who is too big for the KOD. Instead it’s a middle rope G9 for two on Belair as Cargill makes the save. Jax runs Cargill over but Belair hits a spear on Stratton. Cue Candice LeRae to shove Belair off the top so cue Naomi to jump LeRae. The distraction lets Cargill kick Jax down and Belair to hit the KOD to finish Stratton at 9:28.

Rating: C+. I do like it when a bunch of stuff comes together to make a match feel more detailed. That’s what we had here, with LeRae getting involved after what happened earlier. Jax and Stratton keep having trouble and those are going to come to a head. It would be nice to have that happen already so we can get rid of the briefcase, but that’s not how WWE tends to roll.

Motor City Machine Guns vs. A-Town Down Under

Non-title. Theory knocks Shelley into the corner to start but it’s quickly off to Sabin, who armdrags Waller into an armbar. Stereo kicks to the chest/back get two on Waller, who gets in a shot of his own for a breather as we take a break. Back with Waller knocking Shelley down for two and talking a lot of trash as he hammers away.

A missed charge in the corner allows Sabin to come back in and slug away, setting up a missile dropkick to send Waller outside. Back in and a missile dropkick/Downward Spiral combination plants Theory for two but Waller is back in with a jumping Downward Spiral of his own. The middle rope elbow misses though and Skull & Bones finishes for Shelley at 10:29.

Rating: C+. Perfectly nice win here as the Guns make it clear that they’re able to beat another regular team. They were in trouble, fought back and won clean. That’s a simple, effective way to make a team look good and it worked for the Guns here. It’s not like A-Town Down Under is going to lose anything from a match like this anyway.

We look at Cody Rhodes beating Gunther at Crown Jewel.

DIY come up to the Motor City Machine Guns and say they want the titles back but the Street Profits come in to say they’re getting the title shot next week. Works for the Guns. Not so much for the Profits.

Nick Aldis is happy with what the women’s division has done around here so he has something new: the Women’s United States Title. Fair enough, though Raw likely introducing their own version is going to flood the title picture even more.

Here is the Bloodline for Solo Sikoa’s acknowledgment ceremony. Roman Reigns joins them to say he doesn’t acknowledge Sikoa but instead to offer a challenge for the undisputed spot as Tribal Chief. Sikoa laughs him off because Reigns can’t be a chief without a tribe. Instead Sikoa offers the challenge for a five on five WarGames, with Sami Zayn as his fifth partner. Cue Zayn, with Reigns turning to look at him and getting jumped by the Bloodline.

The Usos run in for the save and get dropped as well. Sikoa tells Zayn to come to the ring so he slides in…and intentionally kicks Sikoa in the face instead. Zayn helps Reigns take out Fatu and the spear hits Sikoa. Reigns nods at Zayn and the Usos do the One pose. Zayn does it as well….and Reigns joins in to end the show. I’m assuming it’s going to be 4-4 rather than 5-5, as adding another entrant each would seem stupid at this point. I don’t think this was much of a surprise as they didn’t have many other options for WarGames, but it’s nice to actually have it announced with only about three weeks before Survivor Series.

Results

Bayley b. Candice LeRae – Cradle

DIY b. Pretty Deadly – Fairy Tale Ending to Prince

Bianca Belair/Jade Cargill b. Tiffany Stratton/Nia Jax – KOD to Stratton

Motor City Machine Guns b. A-Town Down Under – Skull & Bones to Waller

