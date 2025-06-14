Hall’s Smackdown Review – 6.13.25  

Smackdown

Date: June 13, 2025

Location: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

Commentators: Wade Barrett, Joe Tessitore

We’re on the way to Night Of Champions and the big story is John Cena vs. CM Punk for the Smackdown World Title coming up in Saudi Arabia. Other than that, we have a pair of Money In The Bank briefcases floating around, which are likely going to be teased for a good while now. This week we should be seeing some more things being set up for the pay per view so let’s get to it.

We open with a long recap of Worlds Collide and Money In The Bank.

Here is John Cena to get things going. After his special introduction, Cena says that the Mount Rushmore of wrestling is four of him because no one has ever been him. He is smarter than everyone and he is always 1000 steps ahead of you. Last year, he announced his retirement a year in advance so he could have six months to scout his biggest opponents.

Cena goes through the year, explaining every action he has taken like a maniacal movie villain. Now Punk is coming up on Night Of Champions but he’ll have to become a hypocrite to get his shot. Seth Rollins won’t cash in on him because he wants Cena to take the title away so Rollins can be the one champion. Cena has solved everything because he is smarter than everyone and it will take you years to understand it.

No one is capable of hanging with him but here is Cody Rhodes to interrupt. Rhodes calls Cena a genius and agrees that Cena’s plans have been right the entire time. Cena has this twenty five year master plan but there is one detail he overlooked: Rhodes pinned him at Money In The Bank. Rhodes isn’t part of Cena’s plan, because Cena is part of his. Cue Randy Orton to say he has Cena beaten at Backlash until someone saved Cena again. Now Orton is ready to win the King Of The Ring to get to Cena and he’ll go through Rhodes to get there.

Cue LA Knight to interrupt (Barrett: “YES!”), who knows that no one in the ring wants him walking down there. Knight is the sore thumb against the WWE establishment and that’s how he likes it. King Of The Ring is here and if he has to drop any of them to be WWE Champion, so be it. Cena goes to leave but R-Truth jumps him from behind. Everyone lining up to come after Cena as the clock is ticking is an interesting story, and Knight jumping into the main event scene is a logical way to go for him. The US Title doesn’t mean anything for him anymore so see what he can do.

King Of The Ring First Round: Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Aleister Black

This could be interesting. Hayes and Black slug it out to start, leaving Orton and Knight to brawl in the corner. Hayes gets two off a quick rollup but gets sent outside for a moonsault from Black. Knight, Orton and Black all miss their finishers and we take an early break. Back with Knight stomping Hayes down in the corner and then doing the same to Orton. Hayes is back up to kick Knight down and the Fade Away puts him down.

A running flip dive takes Black out but Knight is up to send Hayes into the announcers’ table. Orton drops Black onto the table but can’t superplex Hayes. Instead Black posts Orton, leaving Hayes to frog splash Knight for two as we take another break. Back again with Black striking away but having to block an RKO. A series of strikes give Black two on Hayes but Orton gives everyone a powerslam.

The double hanging DDT is loaded up, with Knight coming in with a neckbreaker to Orton, driving the other two down in the process. The BFT hits Black with Hayes making the save but cue Bronson Reed to cut off the jumping elbow. Bron Breakker is in for a Super Spear to Knight and Hayes adds a frog splash….into an RKO onto Knight. Orton gets the pin on Knight to advance at 16:17.

Rating: B. I was digging this one with the ending being quite the creative way to go to wrap it up. That’s one of the best things you can see, as it came out of nowhere for a cool way to go. Other than that, it was nice to see all four of them being an option to win. The interference was a fine way to keep Knight looking strong, though I could have gone with someone else taking the fall.

Jacob Fatu warns us that he is coming.

Here is Jacob Fatu for a chat and the fans are happy to see him. Just because you are family doesn’t mean you can go behind someone’s back and take credit for their success, which is what Solo Sikoa did to him. That’s why he took Sikoa out at Money In The Bank and he’s on his own. Cue a clapping Sikoa on the Titantron, saying he brought Fatu here a year ago because Fatu was doing nothing. He gave Fatu a chance and next week he’ll give him another one. Fatu can apologize and say he loves Sikoa, because Sikoa can take him out. This should be interesting, but Fatu as a monster face has all of the potential.

The Secret Hervice comes in to see Nick Aldis, with Chelsea Green on the phone, saying that she needs to have her Queen Of The Ring match in a city other than Lexington. Aldis isn’t doing that and puts Alba Fyre in her place. The Secret Hervice leaves and Zelina Vega comes in, saying she wants Giulia. That can’t happen this week, so she’ll face Giulia next week, with Aldis not really able to get a word in.

Queen Of The Ring First Round: Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax

Niven and Michin go to the floor, leaving Cargill to shoulder Jax in the corner. Michin comes in and gets taken down by Cargill, who gets two off a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. Back up and Michin hits a running dropkick to put Cargill down but Niven hits a running backsplash on Michin. Jax is back in to take over on Cargill, who avoids a charge to send Jax shoulder first into the post. Michin is back up for an Asai moonsault onto all three and we take a break.

Back with Cargill superkicking Jax but getting taken down by Niven. Some running shots in the corner have Cargill in trouble but it’s time for Jax and Niven to argue. Michin is back in to pick up the pace with a running hurricanrana, with Jax making the save. Cargill slugs away on Jax and Niven on the floor, only for them to throw Cargill over the announcers’ table (and over Wade Barrett) for the big crash.

Back in and Michin grabs a spinning DDT on Niven, only to get dropped by Jax. The Annihilator hits Michin but Niven makes the save. Niven drives Jax through the barricade and hits the Piper Bomb on Michin. Cargill is back in though and Jaded finishes Niven at 12:52.

Rating: B-. There is something amazing about watching Cargill muscle someone up and plant them down with Jaded and that’s what she did again here. It was fun to see someone going power vs. power with Jax, as that isn’t something you often see. It was an entertaining match and Cargill feels like she could be in for something big sooner than later.

Here is Miss Money In The Bank Naomi for a chat. Naomi says people here are looking real shocked and real stupid but she took what she deserved. The entire time when she was trying to take the title from Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton was there to stop her. Too nice Naomi allowed it to happen…and here is Stratton to interrupt. Stratton says just cash in right now and take the title if she’s so confident.

Naomi is all talk and no action and that’s why she couldn’t beat Jax. That doesn’t work for Naomi, who wants to surprise Stratton and is going to make her life h***. Proceed with caution. Naomi leaves but here is Nia Jax to jump Stratton and hit the Annihilator. Naomi teases the cash-in but Jax glares her off. And so we start what is likely going to be a months long ordeal with one tease after another.

Earlier today, Nick Aldis talked to the tag division, all of whom want the Wyatt Sicks. The Motor City Machine Guns get the nod this week.

Wyatt Sicks vs. Motor City Machine Guns

It’s Dexter Lumis/Joe Gacy for the Wyatts with the rest of the team here too. It’s a brawl to start with the Wyatts taking over and Lumis’ jumping spinning legdrop gets two on Sabin. Gacy comes in but gets low bridged to the floor, with the Guns following with stereo slingshot dives.

We take a break and come back with Sabin cleaning house and the stereo apron superkicks rocking Lumis. Gacy is back in with a double clothesline to take over and powerbombs Lumis onto Sabin for two. Sabin is back up with a DDT to Lumis and the Dream Sequence connects. Skull & Bones is broken up though and Lumis’ guillotine legdrop finishes Sabin at 9:23.

Rating: C+. It’s about time to do something with the Wyatts, as you can only have them do a bunch of random beatdowns. Going after the Tag Team Titles isn’t a bad idea and it feels like this is the start of setting up the Wyatts to go through the division and maybe even take the titles. Good enough stuff here, which is absolutely no shock given that the Guns were around.

John Cena comes up to Jimmy Uso in the back and is looking for R-Truth. Uso hasn’t, but Cena wants R-Truth to meet him in the ring.

Here is an angry Cena for a chat. He can tolerate a certain level of disrespect but R-Truth has crossed the line. Cena calls R-Truth out for a fight right now but gets CM Punk instead. Punk says he has a mic and wants Cena to turn around and let the fans celebrate him like they want to. Cena: “Why?”

He wants to know why he should waste his time in front of a bunch of people who don’t matter. These people don’t matter. This place doesn’t matter. Basketball doesn’t matter. Horse racing doesn’t matter. The title is all that matters. Punk gets serious and says there is one reality: Cena cannon beat him. When Punk was at his best, Cena could not beat him. It is Punk’s belief in himself that brought him here and he’s not here dressed like a toddler who just struck out at t-ball.

Punk wants that one back because it sounds like PG John Cena, but “I’m going to take the title and walk out” sounds like something Punk would say. It’s ironic that Cena is stealing Punk’s material because Cena couldn’t stop him. Punk will meet him in Saudi Arabia and he will sacrifice the goat to the gods of wrestling. The reality is Punk can see through him and that’s the truth. Cue R-Truth to jump Cena from behind and put him in the STF. This was more of the hard sell from Punk, with R-Truth being an interesting side piece to the whole thing.

Alexa Bliss is ready to move closer to being Queen Of The Ring but Charlotte comes in to say there is one queen.

R-Truth requests and receives a match with John Cena next week.

Queen Of The Ring First Round: Charlotte vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Alba Fyre vs. Candice LeRae

Bliss cuts off Charlotte’s entrance to make this especially personal. LeRae and Fyre break up the staredown but Charlotte is back up to knock both of them down and take over. Bliss comes in with a high crossbody to Charlotte but Charlotte takes them all down again as we go to a break.

Back with Bliss hitting a Tower Of Doom and we get a parade of faceplants. Charlotte gets the Figure Eight on Bliss but LeRae breaks it up with an Asai moonsault. Bliss is back up with Twisted Bliss to Fyre, only for Charlotte to break it up. Charlotte’s spear gets two on LeRae and she grabs the Figure Eight on Fyre. Bliss is right back with the Sister Abigail DDT to pin LeRae for the win at 10:49, just before Fyre taps.

Rating: C+. I like seeing Charlotte lose, but why do I have a feeling this is going to result in her complaining about a lot of things and probably costing Bliss the semifinals? Either way, Bliss getting a push is intriguing as she could be slotted into the title scene rather easily, though Charlotte will likely have something to say about that. Other than that, this won’t sit well with Chelsea Green, which should be great.

Post match Charlotte glares a lot.

Cody Rhodes runs into CM Punk, who wishes him luck tonight.

King Of The Ring First Round: Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest vs. Andrade vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Nakamura bails to the floor to start so Rhodes decks him, leaving Andrade to knock Priest into the corner. Rhodes is back in to clothesline Priest out to the floor but Nakamura is back up to go after both of them. Andrade hits a big dive to the floor to take everyone out as we take a break.

Back with Nakamura hitting the sliding German suplex on Priest but he’s back up to knock everyone else down. Rhodes breaks up Old School though, leaving Nakamura to cross armbreaker Andrade. That’s broken up so Rhodes brings out a (Slim Jim) table but Nakamura saves Andrade from going through it. Instead Rhodes is kicked through the table and we take a break.

Back with Andrade cleaning house but Rhodes fires off a string of clotheslines. Nakamura breaks up Cross Rhodes and hits Kinshasa for two but Andrade is back up. The Message gets two on Priest and Andrade slugs it out with Nakamura. Rhodes breaks that up and Cody Cutters Priest, followed by Cross Rhodes to pin Nakamura at 16:46.

Rating: B-. You could all but guarantee who was taking the fall the second Nakamura was announced for the match and that’s not the worst thing. He’s leaving when his deal is up so why bother wasting a loss on anyone else? Rhodes needs a nice run in this tournament after Wrestlemania and putting him against Cena again at Summerslam is hardly a bad idea.

Results

Randy Orton b. LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes and Aleister Black – Frog splash to Knight

Jade Cargill b. Piper Niven, Nia Jax and Michin – Jaded to Niven

Wyatt Sicks b. Motor City Machine Guns – Guillotine legdrop to Sabin

Cody Rhodes b. Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade and Damian Priest – Cross Rhodes to Nakamura

