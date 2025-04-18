Hall’s Stardom American Dream In Sin City Review  

American Dream In Sin City

Date: April 17, 2025

Location: Silverton Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada

Commentators: Dan Barry, Trevin Adams

This is from Stardom, with the promotion running a pair of shows over Wrestlemania Weekend. We should be in for some of the best women’s wrestling in all of Japan and that should make for a fun show. Last year’s edition in Philadelphia was entertaining enough and hopefully they can do even better this time. Let’s get to it.

Note that I do not follow Stardom so I apologize in advance for missing any storyline or character points.

Opening sequence, featuring something like opening credits for a nice idea.

We seem to have something go wrong to start (Barry: “Live television everybody.”) as it seems the wrong music/graphic played.

AZM/Ram Kaicho vs. Mazzerati/Starlight Kid

AZM and Kid, apparently rivals, get things going. They run the ropes to start and AZM hits a basement dropkick before tying Kid’s arms in the ropes. Kaicho gets in a shot of her own in the ropes and a stomp gives AZM a cocky near fall. It’s off to Kaicho for a chinlock, with Kid getting straight over to the ropes. Kid fights up and hits a Standing moonsault, allowing the tag off to Mazzerati to pick up the pace. It’s already back to Kid, who gets small packaged for a quick two.

AZM comes back in for a springboard armdrag into a quickly broken Rings Of Saturn. A bridging suplex gives Kid two and it’s back to Mazzerati, who is suplexed as well. Stereo basement dropkicks get two on AZM but Kaicho is back in with a high crossbody. Mazzerati has to get out of a Fujiwara armbar and AZM misses a top rope double stomp. A rollup gets two on AZM but Mazzerati misses a clothesline and gets rolled up (possibly with trunks) to give AZM the pin at 12:06.

Rating: B-. Good way to start the show with AZM and Kid, who seem to be some of the bigger names around here, getting in the ring to make the show feel important. The action was good and Mazzerati taking the fall isn’t exactly a shock as she hasn’t been much of a big deal when she has been around in AEW. Solid enough opener here with a fast paced tag match often being a good way to go.

Post match Kid and AZM, both of whom have titles, seem to be ready for a match at some point in the future.

Jody Threat/Suzu Suzuki vs. Airica/Unagi Sayaka

Airica is brand new and looks a bit cheerleaderish. Sayaka and Suzuki fight over a lockup to start so it’s quickly off to Threat, with Sayaka hitting a double Codebreaker. Airica comes in and gets caught in the wrong corner for a running clothesline. It’s already back to Sayaka, who manages a running elbow in the corner. A facebuster into a legdrop gets two and it’s back to Threat for a Jackhammer.’

Suzuki hits a running hip attack in the corner (because every women’s match must have a running hip attack) but Suzuki is back with a running cutter. It’s back to Airica with a dragon suplex and Sayaka superplexes Suzuki. An assisted Gory Bomb plants Suzuki for two but Threat is back with a spinning faceplant. Threat and Suzuki hit stereo German suplexes and Suzuki hits what Tatum Paxley calls the Psycho Trap for the pin on Airica at 9:15.

Rating: C+. Another fast paced match, with Airica’s look making her stand out in a good way. She was wearing bright green (including her hair) and it got my attention as soon as she came into the arena. The action wasn’t quite as good as the opener but this show is feeling like it’s about getting more people in the ring, which is not a bad way to go for a high profile show like this one.

Stars vs. Hazuki/Kelsey Heather

The Stars are Hanan/Saya Iida. Heather and Iida start things off with Heather getting rather athletic by taking her down for a Hennig necksnap. Hanan comes in to slam Heather and grab the chinlock. That’s broken up and it’s off to Hazuki, who dropkicks both Stars down without much effort.

Hanan comes back in and forearms away at Hazuki, who brings Heather in for a double basement dropkick. Something close to a hiptoss takes Heather down and Hanan hits a Fameasser for two. Everything breaks down and Heather hits an enziguri for two on Iida. An assisted swinging neckbreaker gets two on Heather but Hanan’s tabletop suplex finishes at 9:55.

Rating: C+. This was the weakest of the three tag matches but it was still a perfectly good match. You had the Stars feeling like a more polished and experienced team who came together and beat the new pairing. It wasn’t bad at all, with the Stars looking like a rather good team who could work well against a better set of opponents.

Intermission, with commentary talking about how great the show has been and how great it will be. This goes on for ten minutes and there is only so much to talk about so far.

We also look at the merch tables, which can be a lot of fun.

Empress Nexus Venus vs. Hate

This would be Hanako/Mina Shirakawa vs. Momo Watanabe/Natsuko Tora and I’ll let you guess which team is evil. Shirakawa dances at the much bigger Tora to start and then dances some more, with Tora kicking her in the back. A low bridge sends Shirakawa outside and it’s time to brawl on the floor. Back in and Tora clotheslines Shirakawa for two and a suplex puts her down again.

Watanabe comes in and slowly kicks away at Shirakawa, who fights over and brings in Hanako. A Samoan drop hits Watanabe, who is right back with a kick to the chest for two. It’s back to Shirakawa, who ties up Tora’s legs and DDTs Watanabe at the same time. Shirakawa gets in the Figure Four but has to let go for a clothesline on Tora instead.

Back up and Tora’s Samoan drop gets two on Shirakawa, followed by a backsplash for the same. Hanako is back in for the save and Shirakawa comes in off the top with a Sling Blade. It’s back to the Figure Four with Watanabe making a save. Tora knocks Shirakawa silly for two and a top rope splash gets the same. Watanabe brings in a baseball bat but hits Toro by mistake, allowing Shirakawa to grab a rollup for the pin at 12:15.

Rating: B. Occasionally you will see a match where one person just takes the whole thing over and outshines the rest of the people involved. That’s what we had here, as Shirakawa’s charisma is just on another level and there’s nothing anyone is going to be able to do to overcome her. Even Watanabe, who is an all time Stardom name, was only able to do so much here. Shirakawa is a star and she knows it, with the fans being right there with her.

Post match Shirakawa thanks the fans for coming to the show and talks about how much has changed in one year. She loves the fans so stay tuned and see what is next.

Syuri/Vipress vs. Hate

In this case, Hate is Kalientita/Konami. Syuri and Konami go to the mat to start and it’s quickly off to Vipress for a hip check. Kalientita comes in and gets suplexed for two and it’s already time for everyone to go outside. Back in and Hate takes over but Vipress strikes and suplexes her way out of trouble. A faceplant gets two on Konami, with Kalientita making the save.

It’s back to Syuri, who strikes it out with Konami as they trade hard kicks to the chest. Konami kicks her down for two and everything breaks down, with Hate getting caught in stereo submissions. With that broken up, Kalientita hits a Codebreaker for two on Syuri and a forward DDT gets the same. Syuri fights up with kicks of her own, including a big one for two on Kalientita, followed by a powerslam for the pin at 11:58.

Rating: B-. It’s another good match but I’m getting tired of the tag matches as they’re not exactly standing out. One thing that really does help is that you have Hate, who are about as straight up evil as you can get. That gives you a basic setup for the match and identifies the heroes involved. Syuri is rather talented, but I could go for something a bit different this far into the show.

Maika vs. Thekla

Thekla is also part of Hate and goes to the top rope to jump in front of Maika. That’s fine with Maika, who hammers away but gets caught with a headscissors. Cue more of Hate to go after Maika and Thekla plants her on the ramp. Maika gets posted and commentary points out that the STEEL post is in fact the hardest part of the ring. Back in and Thekla grabs a Muta Lock before choking away in the corner.

Thekla grabs an Upside Down in the ropes, followed by a basement superkick for two. Maika fights up and hammers away in the corner with a clothesline getting two. Thekla shrugs that off and grabs an octopus hold before hitting some running shots to the face. The cross armbreaker is blocked and Maika grabs a suplex for two. Thekla spears her down for two but takes too long going up top and gets superplexed back down.

They both get up and slug it out from their knees with Maika forearming away to take over. Something like an Octopus on the mat has Maika in more trouble but she gets her feet over to the ropes. A quick powerbomb gives Maika two so she grabs a Michinoku Driver for the pin at 17:26.

Rating: B. Easily the best match of the show, with an easier to follow story. Again, having one of the people involved being in a group called HATE certainly helps things along and makes it that much easier to understand. I liked the match well enough, even if I don’t know much about either of them. That’s the sign of a good match and it worked well here.

Post match Maika yells at Thekla, who says they used to be cool but now Maika is lame as s***. Now though, Mina Shirakawa is leaving Maika and Thekla gives her a fairly aggressive hug. Maika thanks the fans and the rest of Empress Nexus Venus comes out to celebrate with her to end the show.

Results

AZM/Ram Kaicho b. Mazzerati/Starlight Kid – Rollup to Mazzerati

Jody Threat/Suzu Suzuki b. Airica/Unagi Sayaka – Psycho Trap to Airica

Stars b. Hazuki/Kelsey Heather – Tabletop suplex to Heather

Empress Nexus Venus b. Hate – Rollup to Tora

Syuri/Vipress b. Hate – Powerslam to Kalientita

Maika b. Thekla – Falcon Arrow

