Hall’s WWE NXT Review 12.3.24  

NXT

Date: December 3, 2024

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T.

It’s the go home show for Deadline and that means it is time to finalize the lineups for the Iron Survivor Challenges. We have a pair of last chance matches tonight, plus the tag team battle royal to crown some new #1 contenders. This is a pretty stacked show and that should mean something good so let’s get to it.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Cora Jade

Jordan and Sinclair both grab early near falls and the other two join in with their own two counts. A high crossbody gets two on Parker but Jade is back in with a double clothesline to Jordan and Sinclair. Parker puts the two of them in the corner and sits on their ribs as we take a break.

Back with Jordan getting the worst of a Tower Of Doom but she’s able to powerbomb Jade out of the corner. Jordan frog splashes Parker and Sinclair at the same time with Jade making the save. Jade’s double arm DDT is broken up with a clothesline and Jordan drops a 450 but Parker drops Sinclair onto them to break it up. Parker goes for the cover but cue Lola Vice for the distraction, allowing Sinclair to get the pin on Jade at 11:16.

Rating: B-. They kept things moving here and it made for a fast paced match with Sinclair winning in a surprise. Jordan felt like the logical way to go here, but it was nice to see a bit of a twist. Sinclair has been doing rather well for the last few months and she deserves to get a chance to do something bigger.

Eddy Thorpe is going to win tonight and says he didn’t do anything wrong last week. Lexis King comes in to say Thorpe needs to stay calm, but tonight King is on his path to winning a title.

Here is a ticked off Jaida Parker to call out Lola Vice. After a break, and with the ropes being removed, Parker wants NXT Underground. Ava comes out to make the match for Deadline but here is Vice to promise to knock Parker out. Parker throws her the brick and then knocks Vice out with an elbow.

Brinley Reece and Dion Lennox try to calm Karmen Petrovic down about Ashante Thee Adonis. Petrovic gets some flowers from Adonis, who says he sent the text to Nikkita Lyons before her. She’s impressed.

Axiom and Nathan Frazier aren’t on the same page (again) about which Deadline match they should be focused on.

Tag Team Battle Royal

D’Angelo Family, OTM, Gallus, Hank Walker/Tank Ledger, No Quarter Catch Crew, Josh Briggs, Yoshiniki Inamura, Tyson DuPont/Tyriek Igwe

The winners get a Tag Team Title shot at Deadline and both members have to be eliminated. It’s a brawl to start with Inamura cleaning house. Hank and Tank get rid of DuPont and a chop gets rid of Crusifino. Heights and Briggs are both put out and Stacks is tossed to officially eliminate the Family. Back with Inamura and Nima out to get the field down even further. Hank and Tank get rid of Igwe, who grabs the rope and Walker is sent outside.

Walker catches Ledger before he’s eliminated and Gallus are put out back to back. We’re down to Nima, Borne and Ledger, with the fans rather behind….well NXT actually. Price chokeslams Borne onto Ledger, the latter of whom is back up to drop both of them. Back up and Nima gets crotched on top, allowing Borne to clothesline Ledger out. A dropkick eliminates Nima to give Borne, and the No Quarter Catch Crew, the win at 14:44.

Rating: C. Tag team battle royals are hard to make work and that was the case again here, mainly because a lot of these teams just don’t stand out. OTM and DuPont/Igwe haven’t done anything to distinguish themselves, Briggs and Inamura are brand new, the D’Angelo Family are just lackeys for D’Angelo himself, and the Catch Crew and Gallus are just ok. No one stands out above the pack and that didn’t help. Heights and Borne getting the shot works well enough though, as it’s no like there is a team who really belongs on top.

Here is Eric Bischoff to moderate a chat between Trick Williams and Ridge Holland. Bischoff talks about being on the cutting edge of wrestling and how awesome that has always been. It was a revolution in WCW and now the same thing is going on here in NXT. Two pieces of the puzzle to raise NXT up to that next level are his guests tonight so here are Holland and Williams.

Bischoff talks about how Holland is like a throwback to wrestlers like the Crusher. Williams is a total package (Williams: “Let’s talk about it.”) but Holland calls him a stand up comedian with abs. Holland is ready to take the NXT Title but Williams calls him bland and boring.

Holland says that while Williams was a football player, Holland was playing a man’s game in rugby. Williams slugs away and the fight is on with Holland hitting a lifting DDT onto the announcers’ table. That’s enough for Williams to be taken away on a stretcher. I have no idea why Bischoff was needed here.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Karmen Petrovic

They both miss kicks to start until Petrovic kicks her into the corner. Lyons is back with some choking on the ropes and we hit the chinlock. Back up and Petrovic strikes away but Lyons grabs a release German suplex. Cue Ashante Thee Adonis, who takes a kick from Lyons (aimed at Petrovic), which allows Petrovic to hit the Silent Slice for the win at 3:34.

Rating: C. Short and to the point here but I can go for Petrovic getting the win. She needs something to make her feel like a bigger star and while I’m not big on the Adonis story, it’s better than nothing. At the very least, she’s winning matches and that should help boost her up quite nicely.

Post match Petrovic says Adonis shoved her and walks off.

Shawn Spears is almost ready to unleash Niko Vance but we pan over to Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin, with Spears saying he’ll be watching Dolin’s return match.

The No Quarter Catch Crew is fired up and ready for Deadline.

Gigi Dolin vs. Izzi Dame

Tatum Paxley is here with Dolin, who takes Dame down for an early chinlock. Cue Shawn Spears to watch as Fatal Influence is watching in the back, with Dame stomping away on the ropes. A big boot takes Paxley out (Spears approves) but Dolin slips out of a half crab. An STO gives Dame two but Dolin is right back with the Gigi Driver for the win at 3:43.

Rating: C. Another short match here, with Dolin getting back in the swing of things after being away for so long. It seems like she is in for a Women’s North American Title match and she is going to need a few wins to get ready. That’s one of the easiest ways to do it, and odds are she’ll be facing the rest of Fatal Influence sooner than later. That’s not a bad idea, and in this case that is working well enough.

Sean Waltman praises Je’Von Evans, who is the same age Waltman was when he beat Razor Ramon. Evans is a big starstruck.

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match: Cedric Alexander vs. Lexis King vs. Eddy Thorpe vs. Axiom

Ethan Page is on commentary. It’s a fast start with King snapping off a running hurricanrana to send Evans outside. Back in and Alexander knocks King to the floor. Axiom and Alexander put each other down and we take a break. We come back with Thorpe getting the worst end of a Tower Of Doom and King hitting a big running flip dive to the floor.

Back in and King’s Swanton gets two on Alexander but Axiom is back up with some running shots to the face. The super Spanish Fly gets two on Thorpe, setting up a cross armbreaker. That’s broken up and Alexander Michinoku Drivers King for two, with Thorpe making the save. The Golden Ratio hits King but Thorpe steals the pin at 10:45.

Rating: B-. This was similar to the way the Iron Survivor Challenge is going to go as it was a bunch of fast paced offense with everyone trying to score a fast pin. It makes for some exciting action and that is the point of what we’ll be seeing this weekend. Thorpe going forward is an interesting way to go, though King and Axiom were viable options as well.

Ava calls in and says the NXT Title match is still on for Deadline.

Eddy Thorpe can’t find Ava but promises to win the NXT Title.

Deadline rundown.

Here is Roxanne Perez for a chat. She’s interested in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge because it’s what got her on the map, but everyone this year is fighting for second place. Any of them can get something out of winning but nothing compares to stepping in the ring with her. Cue all of the people in the match to interrupt and the big brawl is on, with Perez being knocked to the floor.

We cut to the back where Eddy Thorpe has been laid out.

Results

Wren Sinclair b. Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan and Cora Jade – 450 to Jade

No Quarter Catch Crew won a tag team battle royal last eliminating OTM

Karmen Petrovic b. Nikkita Lyons – Silent Slice

Gigi Dolin b. Izzi Dame – Gigi Driver

Eddy Thorpe b. Axiom, Cedric Alexander and Lexis King – Golden Ratio to King

