Hammerstone Weighs In On Potential Crossover Appearance In WWE NXT

If Hammerstone gets a chance to appear on WWE NXT, he says he’ll make the most of it. The TNA star appeared on the Mark Hoke Show and talked about the potential of appearing on WWE NXT as part of the WWE and TNA working relationship.

“I went into this year saying, ‘whatever comes my way, I’m going to try and knock it out of the park,'” Hammerstone said (per Fightful). “I’m not expecting the world to be handed to me. I don’t care what I’m asked to do. Whatever it is, I’m going to go in there with my working boots on do my best job.”

He continued, “If that means I’m one of the guys who gets an opportunity at NXT, then I’m going to treat it like it’s the most important opportunity in the world.”

Hammerstone will be part of the Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship at TNA Emergence this week.