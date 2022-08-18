Hangman Page and John Silver React To CM Punk’s Callout on Dynamite

As previously noted, CM Punk called out Hangman Page at the start of his promo on AEW Dynamite, and when Hangman didn’t show, Punk called him a coward. This was said to be unplanned and took people backstage by surprise. On Twitter, Page reacted to the segment by quoting Megan Thee Stallion.

He wrote: “Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday bad bitches have bad days too.”

The lyric is from her song “Anxiety”, and Hangman is an “Anxious Millennial Cowboy”, so that’s in line with the character.

Meanwhile, John Silver also reacted, noting that Page was busy at the time.

Hangman is a little busy now pic.twitter.com/XRw1y0p5Na — John Silver (@SilverNumber1) August 18, 2022