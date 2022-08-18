wrestling / News

Hangman Page and John Silver React To CM Punk’s Callout on Dynamite

August 18, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hangman Page AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

As previously noted, CM Punk called out Hangman Page at the start of his promo on AEW Dynamite, and when Hangman didn’t show, Punk called him a coward. This was said to be unplanned and took people backstage by surprise. On Twitter, Page reacted to the segment by quoting Megan Thee Stallion.

He wrote: “Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday bad bitches have bad days too.

The lyric is from her song “Anxiety”, and Hangman is an “Anxious Millennial Cowboy”, so that’s in line with the character.

Meanwhile, John Silver also reacted, noting that Page was busy at the time.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Hangman Page, John Silver, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading