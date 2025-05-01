Hangman Page Fails at Playing the Hangman Game

– In a humorous video that was posted on Instagram, former AEW World Champion Hangman Page struggles to guess correctly while playing a game of Hangman, guessing “Ivan Koloff,” when the correct answer is his name. You can view that clip below.

Hangman Page was in action on last night’s AEW Dynamite. He beat Kyle Fletcher in the semifinals of the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Page now advances to the finals against Will Ospreay at AEW Double or Nothing later this month. The winner will go on to face the AEW World Champion at AEW All In Texas later this July.

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 is set for Sunday, May 25 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.