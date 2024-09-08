Hangman Page Finally Beats Swerve Strickland at AEW All Out Via Knockout

Hangman Page has finally defeated Swerve Strickland at AEW All Out, winning an unsanctioned lights out cage match. The match was absolutely violent, as the two not only bled but did insane things to one another. Swerve stapled photos to Hangman’s face, then later gave him a vertebreaker on a cinder block. Later, Hangman powerbombed Swerve on that same cinder block and shoved a needle into his mouth. Finally, he broke a chair over his head, forcing the referee to stop the match and award the match to Page via knockout. Even though he told Swerve to beg, Strickland stayed defiant until the end, pointing out his two wins over Hangman before collapsing.

