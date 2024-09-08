wrestling / News
Hangman Page Finally Beats Swerve Strickland at AEW All Out Via Knockout
Hangman Page has finally defeated Swerve Strickland at AEW All Out, winning an unsanctioned lights out cage match. The match was absolutely violent, as the two not only bled but did insane things to one another. Swerve stapled photos to Hangman’s face, then later gave him a vertebreaker on a cinder block. Later, Hangman powerbombed Swerve on that same cinder block and shoved a needle into his mouth. Finally, he broke a chair over his head, forcing the referee to stop the match and award the match to Page via knockout. Even though he told Swerve to beg, Strickland stayed defiant until the end, pointing out his two wins over Hangman before collapsing.
UNSANCTIONED!
LIGHTS OUT!
STEEL CAGE!
Whose house?…..NO MORE HOUSE.
'Hangman' Adam Page has become a man obsessed on getting his hands on Swerve, and he finally does in the most violent way!
LIGHTS OUT STEEL CAGE!
Swerve Strickland, fueled by hatred and revenge.
He will get his hands on Adam Page right now!
The cage hasn't even lowered and it has already broken down!
When you're fueled by hatred.
Staples don't mean anything to Swerve Strickland.
Hangman with the barbed wire lariat!
Swerve Strickland chops down Hangman Adam Page with brutal force!
Directly onto the lower back of Hangman Adam Page!
SWERVE STOMP!
Memories of a house no more DRIVEN into the skull of Adam Page!
HOLY SH*T!
