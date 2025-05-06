wrestling / News
Hangman Page Shares Message About St. John’s Worts Being in Bloom
May 6, 2025 | Posted by
– In a post on his Blue Sky page, AEW star Hangman Page wrote about St. John’s worts. Hangman Page wrote, “st johns worts are in bloom, apparently they can be used as an antidepressant and muscle relaxer but if you think I’m eating a flower you guys have f***ing lost it.”
st johns worts are in bloom, apparently they can be used as an antidepressant and muscle relaxer but if you think im eating a flower you guys have fucking lost it
— HANGMAN PAGE (@hangmanpage.bsky.social) May 5, 2025 at 7:36 PM
