Hangman Page Reportedly In Talks To Extend AEW Contract

Hangman Page and AEW are reportedly discussing a contract extension. Fightful Select reports that the two sides are in the process of contract talks for a possible new deal, and sources told the outlet that talks started fairly recently with no timetable on when it could be completed.

Page is an AEW original and has been with the company since its formation was announced to kick off 2019. He has the same representative as Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, who are also in the process of talks to extend their deals.