Hangman Page vs. Darby Allin Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Hangman Page and Darby Allin will compete for the first time on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Monday that Page and Allin will face off on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below.

Khan wrote:

“This Wednesday, July 31

@BSWArena Greenville, SC

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

On TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT! Hangman Page vs @DarbyAllin After their sides went to war last Wednesday in Blood And Guts, Hangman Adam Page fights Darby Allin for the first time ever on TBS this Wednesday!”

The updated lineup for the show is:

* CMLL World Women’s Championship Eliminator Match: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

* Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

* Darby Allin vs. Hangman Page

* Mariah May speaks to Renee Paquette

* We’ll hear from Bryan Danielson