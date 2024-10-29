– NJPW confirmed the opponent for The Great-O-Khan for the KOPW Championship and a new matchup for NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over 2 next month during a press conference earlier today in Tokyo, Japan. The Great-O-Khan will defend the title against Suzu Suzuki in a Hardcore Rules Match.

Also set for the show, Saya Iida and Hanan team with Hiroshi Tanahashi and Ryusuke Taguchi against the team of Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd, Tora, and Phenex Queen. NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over 2 is scheduled for Sunday, November 17 at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium in Osaka, Japan. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP Women’s Championship Match: Mayu Iwatani (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

* KOPW Championship Hardcore Rules Match: The Great-O-Khan (c) vs. Suzu Suzuki

* Zack Sabre Jr & Maika vs. El Desperado & Starlight Kid

* Thekla & Clark Connors vs. Natsupoi & Taichi

* Saya Iida, Hanan, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd, Tora, & Phenex Queen

