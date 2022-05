Hardy Boyz, Rey Fenix, Bandido & More Set For AAA Triplemania XXX: Tijuana

The lineup has been announced for next month’s AAA Triplemania XXX: Tijuana featuring the Hardy Boyz, Rey Fenix and more. You can see the lineup below as announced by AAA. The show takes place on June 18th.

* Hardy Boyz vs. Dragon Lee & Dralistico

* Ruleta de la Muerte Semifinal Match: Villano IV vs. Psycho Clown *Loser advances to the final*

* Ruleta de la Muerte Semifinal Match: Blue Demon Jr. vs. Pentagon Jr. *Loser advances to the final*

* Laredo Kid vs. Rey Fenix vs. Hijo del Vikingo vs. Black Taurus vs. Bandido

* Elimination Cage Match: Chik Tormenta vs. Sexy Star II vs. Reina Dorada vs. Lady Shani vs. La Hiedra vs. Lady Maravilla vs. Flammer vs. TBA

* Mask vs. Mask Match: TBD vs. TBD

* TripleMania Cup: Competitors TBA