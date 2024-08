Hardys vs. Moose & JDC, More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Impact. The company announced the following for next week’s episode, which airs live on AXS TV and TNA+:

* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. KUSHIDA vs. Hammerstone

* Ultimate X Qualifying Match: Laredo Kid vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Jai Vidal

* Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy vs. Moose & JDC

* Alisha Edwards vs. Rosemary

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Rhino, PCO & Xia Brookside vs. Matt Cardona, Steph De Lander & TBD