Harley Cameron Theme Song Now Available, Performed By Harley Cameron

January 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW has released the theme song for Harley Cameron, called ‘Over the Edge’, with Cameron herself performing the track. You can see the video for yourself and feel her wrath below. Cameron can next be seen on tomorrow’s AEW Collision, where she’ll face Mariah May.

