wrestling / News
Harley Cameron Theme Song Now Available, Performed By Harley Cameron
January 10, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has released the theme song for Harley Cameron, called ‘Over the Edge’, with Cameron herself performing the track. You can see the video for yourself and feel her wrath below. Cameron can next be seen on tomorrow’s AEW Collision, where she’ll face Mariah May.
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins On Vince McMahon Coming Up With His ‘Freakin’ Nickname
- Mark Henry Says Hulk Hogan Never Tried To Make Amends For Racist Remarks: ‘It’s Not Gonna Go Away’
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Got Booed On WWE Raw
- Backstage Details on WWE’s Response To Negative Reaction To Hulk Hogan at WWE Raw on Netflix Debut