Harley Race Rare Match Compilation Set To Release on Sunday

A compilation of rare Harley Race matches is set to be released on Sunday. PWInsider reports that the following press release was sent out on Friday promoting the release of Harley Race: Worlds Champion which will be released on DVD and will also stream at Ultimate Classic Wrestling.

You can see the full announcement below:

HARLEY RACE: World’s Champion – See Some of the Lost, Rare Matches of the Greatest Wrestler On God’s Green Earth In New Multi-Platform Release

He was considered by most of his era to be the greatest traveling world champion, and one of the toughest and most respected pro wrestlers of all time. Harley Race broke records, broke bones, and broke the mold. See why and how in this release of some of Harley’s most rarely seen recorded matches! Watch as Harley travels the world, building a reputation in every territory, taking on the area’s finest, withstanding a schedule very few could, all to prove he was the most elite grappler in the sport. Whether it was due to his stern, intimidating interviews, his viciousness between the ropes, or his staying power as wrestling’s top draw, Harley Race will never be forgotten by anyone who had the pleasure of watching him or the displeasure of crossing him.

This brand new DVD, Digital, and Streaming release contains a full action-packed 90 minute feature of Harley’s most physical ring wars still available on video, plus a special bonus thirty minutes of action exclusively for DVD/VOD viewers! Executive produced by Todd Okerlund (son of the one and only “Mean” Gene Okerlund), hosted by one of the pre-eminent voices of classic and current wrestling, Joe Dombrowski, and co-produced with Savmar Media/Ultimate Classic Wrestling, extra care was taken by some of wrestling’s finest content preservers in presenting Harley’s career with the respect and reverence it deserves, and to provide the most complete surviving footage from deep in the archives for all his fans to see. Featuring over a dozen rarities, some presumed lost for decades, many of which with the prestigious NWA World Title at stake:

* Harley Race vs. Dusty Rhodes

* Harley Race vs. Terry Funk

* Harley Race vs. Jack Brisco

* Harley Race vs. Jerry Lawler

* Harley Race vs. Dory Funk Jr.

* Harley Race vs. Dick The Bruiser

* Harley Race vs. Rick Martel

* Harley Race vs. Angelo Poffo

* Harley Race vs. Terry Taylor

* Harley Race vs. Rick McGraw

* Harley Race vs. Mike Stallings

Plus rarely seen interviews and also bonus matches exclusive to the DVD/VOD featuring Harley against Gary Young, Terry Gibbs, Jerry Stubbs, Randy Alls, Max Blue & Reggie Parks!

Don’t miss this chance to see why many considered Harley to be the greatest wrestler on God’s Green Earth. Here’s how to watch:

Streaming: Visit Ultimate Classic Wrestling at www.ClassicWrestling.net or via Roku, FireTV, Apple TV & iOS