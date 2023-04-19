Harvey Wippleman On His Friendship With The Rock, Says Rock Changed His Life

Harvey Wippleman has been friends with the Rock for decades, and he recently talked about their friendship and how the Great One changed his life. Whippleman was a guest on Wrestling Then and Now and talked about his long association with the actor and WWE star, and you can see some highlights below:

On his friendship with Rock: “I mean, he’s one of the five people in this world I would literally die for, you know? We’ve been best friends since — Christ, I don’t know, 40 years? Like I said, I’m the worst about that, I don’t remember what I had for breakfast. But he’s a guy that was just since he was like 13, 14 years old we were best friends. All those years.”

On being portrayed on Young Rock: “Now they’ve got an actor played me on Young Rock. I’m an executive consultant on that show. And how many people could say they got a primetime network show with an actor playing them every week? They’ve been filming them here in Memphis, the filming just wrapped for this season. God willing we’re renewed for another season. But I was up, until the filming wrapped, at a set on a regular basis. I made sure I always showed up at lunchtime, because that good food. [laughs] But I just enjoyed it, and it’s all because of Dwayne.”

On the Rock having such an impact on his life: “I mean, it all came full circle. And because Rocky Johnson really had a lot to do with me getting my start in this profession, and staying in the profession. And now Dwayne has just made my life, and bought me a brand new pickup truck for Christmas two years ago. And I mean, it just changed my life.

“He’s a wonderful person, he’s a great person. He’s the biggest star in Hollywood, no boubt right now. I’m not saying that because he’s my close friend, it’s the truth. Even if I didn’t like it, I’d have to say that, you know what I mean? He’s the biggest star in Hollywood. And he remembers my little Walls, Mississippi butt.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Then And Now with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.