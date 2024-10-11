Health Update on Luchasaurus, Not Expected To Be Back For A Long Time

As previously reported, Luchasaurus was recently hospitalized due to getting pneumonia on both of his lungs and blood oxygen below 80%. He was said to be “days away” from permanent lung damage.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter and F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez report that Luchasaurus is out of the hospital but needs oxygen at home as even day-to-day activities cause him to lose his breath. He is not allowed to train and is believed to be at high risk for a relapse. He can’t travel for at least 4-6 weeks and has to see a specialist as soon as possible. It’s believed he may have a compromised immune system due to several issues, including sleep apnea.

Alvarez said: “He is not back in the gym and he will not be back in the gym for a while and he’s not going to be back wrestling, probably, for a while. And it’s hopefully, he will be back wrestling in a while. Apparently, there were complications. He ends up getting this flu and bad oxygen uptake as a result of whatever else, turned into pneumonia. And apparently he’s at high risk for a relapse, is what I was told. The big concern is that after all of this, they’ve been running test after test, and apparently there may be permanent damage. They found calcification in a heart valve and his body is not producing iron and so he’s got a whole bunch of tests that he apparently has to take. It’s bad. It’s bad enough that he’s out of the hospital, apparently, but he still has to do oxygen.“