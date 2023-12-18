Hearing On Teddy Hart’s Ecstasy Possession Charges Delayed To January

A hearing regarding charges against Teddy Hart for ecstasy possession and more was delayed until January. As noted last week, Hart was set to have a hearing on December 14th on the charges of possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. That hearing was listed as a mandatory appearance on Hart’s behalf for “Early Resolution,” a division that identifies potential candidates for early plea deals. However, PWInsider reports that Hart’s defense team requested a delay on Thursday for the hearing until January. The judge granted the delay but said this would be the last one. Hart was not present at the hearing.

As previously reported, Hart was arrested back on July 15th in Florida and charged with the aforementionec charges, both of which are third felonies.