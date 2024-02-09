wrestling / News
Highlight Clips From WrestleMania XL Kickoff: Rock Cusses Out Triple H, More
February 9, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has posted the highlight clips from Thursday’s WrestleMania XL Kickoff online. You can check out the clips from the press event below, and see our full coverage of the Peacock-aired event here.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Thinks Text Messages Sound Like Vince McMahon, Calls Allegations ‘Sick & Disgusting’
- Roman Reigns & Rock Leave WrestleMania XL Kickoff Together In New Video
- Bully Ray Cautions WWE on Facing ‘Dangerous Territory’ With WrestleMania Main Event Situation
- Seth Rollins Says Roman Reigns Has ‘Ruined’ the Undisputed WWE Universal Title