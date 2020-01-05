wrestling / News
Highlight Videos From This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling Best of 2019 Special
January 5, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has released the highlight videos from Saturday’s Best of 2019 episode. You can see the highlights below; our own Larry Csonka’s full review of the episode is here.
