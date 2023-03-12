wrestling / News

Highlights From Last Week’s Impact Wrestling

March 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Mickie James Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has released a few highlight videos from last week’s show. You can see the videos below, including Mickie James’ Knockouts Championship match against Gisele Shaw and more:

